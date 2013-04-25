(Repeats with no changes in text to attach text to alert) OSLO, April 25 Norway's central bank will expand its NST 474 bond by 4 billion Norwegian crowns, it said on its page on Thursday. BILL COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST 474 3.75 PCT May 25 2021 4 BLN April 30 May 6 NOTE: Invitation to tender will be available on Norges Bank's website: www.norges-bank.no/english/government_debt/ (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)