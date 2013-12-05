BRIEF-UK's FCA publishes insurance distribution directive consultation
* UK's FCA publishes insurance distribution directive consultation
OSLO, Dec 5 Norway's central bank will expand the government's NST-475 bond by 2 billion Norwegian crowns, the central bank said on its page. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST475 2.00 PCT May 24, 2023 NOK 2 BLN Dec 10 Dec 13 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* UK's FCA publishes insurance distribution directive consultation
MILAN, March 6 Banca Farmafactoring, the Italian unit of factoring group BFF Banking Group, has filed a request with Italian market authorities to list its shares on the Milan bourse, it said on Monday.
March 6 Hong Kong stocks edged up on Monday, aided by bullish sentiment about China, but gains were capped by growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike next week, and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia.