Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
OSLO, March 6 Norway's central bank will issue a new government bond, called NST-476, and will sell 6 billion Norwegian crowns of it, the central bank said on its page on Thursday. The central bank will reserve an additional eight billion crowns worth of bonds for itself. The government will not issue any other new government bonds this year, the bank said. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST476 3.00 PCT March 14, 2024 NOK 6 BLN March 11 March 14 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - After shunning the short-end of the euro market in recent years, public sector issuers could finally be tempted back, lured by an improvement in funding costs and investor cravings for an alternative to expensive short German government paper.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.