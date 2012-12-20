* To sell NOK 70 bln worth of bonds, NOK 72 bln t-bills

* Market feared bond sales could go as high as 80 bln (Adds detail)

OSLO Dec 20 Norway plans to increase government borrowing less than some had feared next year, central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

The central bank said in a statement that it plans to sell 70 billion crowns ($12.6 billion) worth of bonds next year, up from 60 billion this year, and that it expects treasury bill sales of 72 billion crowns, up from 62 billion in 2012.

Analysts had predicted that bond sales could rise to as much as 80 billion crowns as the budget pays for lending activities through government schemes, student loans, mortgages for public employees and export financing.

That had led to some concern that the market would have difficulty absorbing the supply and would need to attract a new class of investors.

At just 274 billion crowns, triple-A-rated Norway's bond market is tiny by European comparisons and has difficulty attracting sizable investors.

Norway's borrowing need is relatively small as it runs huge budget surpluses thanks to its massive oil income and instead of net debt, it has its own $685 billion wealth fund.

The budget is expected to record a 249.5 billion crown surplus in 2013 and only the various lending programmes have to be financed through borrowing.

In the first quarter of the year, Norway plans to borrow 12 to 16 billion crowns in the bond market and a similar amount in the treasury bill market, it said in a statement.

($1 = 5.5557 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)