UPDATE 1-Aker Biomarine orders $120 mln vessel from Vard
* Aker Biomarine said in a statement it has ordered a new krill fishing vessel at Vard shipyard, order worth NOK 1 billion ($119.50 million) including buyer's supplies
OSLO Dec 20 Norway's central bank plans to sell 70 billion crowns ($12.60 billion) worth of bonds next year and 72 billion crowns in treasury bills, it said on Thursday.
In the first quarter of the year, it plans to borrow between 12 and 16 billion crowns in the bond market and a similar amount in the treasury bill market, it said in a statement.
The government's adjusted gross financing requirement will be around 110 billion crowns, it said.
($1 = 5.5557 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Aker Biomarine said in a statement it has ordered a new krill fishing vessel at Vard shipyard, order worth NOK 1 billion ($119.50 million) including buyer's supplies
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 British Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end of March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure with the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's state planning agency said on Tuesday it had selected the first batch of 11 companies in a pilot scheme for 2017 that will allow them to issue foreign-currency bonds more flexibly, and efficiently.