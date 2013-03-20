OSLO, March 20 Norway aims to auction 18 to 23 billion crowns ($3.1-$3.9 billion) worth of bonds and 24 to 29 billion crowns worth of bills in the second quarter, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter, the bank sold 13 billion crowns worth of bonds and 14 billion crown of bills.

In the second quarter, it is scheduled to hold four bill auctions, up from three in the first quarter, and plans seven bond auctions, up from four in the first quarter. ($1 = 5.8340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)