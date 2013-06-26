OSLO, June 26 Norway's central bank plans to sell 16 billion to 20 billion crowns ($2.61-$3.27 billion) worth of bonds and 18-24 billion crowns worth of treasury bills the third quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In the second quarter, the bank sold 22 billion crowns worth of bonds and 24 billion crowns in bills. ($1 = 6.1218 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)