BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
OSLO, June 26 Norway's central bank plans to sell 16 billion to 20 billion crowns ($2.61-$3.27 billion) worth of bonds and 18-24 billion crowns worth of treasury bills the third quarter, it said on Wednesday.
In the second quarter, the bank sold 22 billion crowns worth of bonds and 24 billion crowns in bills. ($1 = 6.1218 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.