OSLO Dec 21 Norway plans to borrow around 50 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.79 billion) in government bonds next year, almost unchanged from the 52 billion borrowed in 2016, and will issue a new 10-year bond in February, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of 2017, the bank said it planned to issue between 15 billion and 20 billion crowns worth of bonds.

The government will also keep the volume of treasury bills at a minimum of 40 billion crowns throughout 2017, and plans to issue 14 billion to 18 billion crowns worth of bills during the first quarter, it said.

See www.debtnorway.no for additional information. ($1 = 8.6413 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)