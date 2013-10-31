* Breivik's mother struggled with hatred, love- biography
* Had no idea he was planning attacks that killed 77
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 31 Norwegian mass killer Anders
Behring Breivik, who refused to show remorse for killing 77
people in 2011, hugged his mother and apologised for ruining her
life before she died of cancer this year, according to a new
biography.
"The Mother", based on hours of conversations with Wenche
Behring Breivik by journalist Marit Christensen and published on
Thursday, says she once described herself as the world's
"saddest mother" who both hated and loved her son.
She had no inkling that he was planning the attacks on July
22, 2011, cooking him a dinner of spaghetti that got cold as she
waited in vain for his return and watched the news of bombings
and shootings by an unknown killer.
She broke down in tears when the police came to her house
that night to say Anders Breivik was to blame for the massacre -
a bombing in Oslo that killed 8 and a shooting rampage on a
nearby island that killed 69, many of them teenagers.
Breivik, a right-wing anti-Islamic fanatic now aged 34, is
serving Norway's maximum sentence in jail for the attacks, which
were aimed at the Labour-led government and its youth wing.
A few days before Wenche Breivik died of cancer in March,
she was taken by ambulance to visit her son in jail.
SORRY
Glass divided them on previous visits but this time Anders
Breivik was allowed out. Still in handcuffs, he put his arms
over and around his mother in a hug. "Sorry that I have ruined
your life," he whispered, the book said.
By contrast, Breivik showed no compassion for his victims,
saying in court that he would do it all over again if he had the
chance. His father, a retired Norwegian diplomat, said after the
killings that he wished Anders had never been born.
"I hate him," Wenche Breivik said of her son after days
spent recovering from the shock of the killings in a psychiatric
hospital, the book says. Afterwards, she felt guilt and feared
that she could be killed in a revenge attack.
"You can never stop loving your child ... It's nature,"
Christensen said of Wenche Breivik's conflicting emotions.
Wenche Breivik broke off cooperation with Christensen just
before her death, saying she did not want the book published.
Publishers Aschehoug went ahead, arguing it was in the public
interest.
At the release of her book, Christensen told reporters it
was unclear what caused Anders Breivik to become a killer. She
said it was probably a blend of factors including genetics,
family background, and social and political influences.
Before the attacks, Wenche Breivik believed her son's
explanation that he had become interested in hunting when she
questioned why he had a rifle and a shotgun in his bedroom.
A year after the killings she considered - but did not make
- an appeal, to say: "Dear fellow citizens, he who caused the
tragedy also struck me. If I go out, someone will shoot me! I am
the saddest mother in the world today."
"(I) have been terribly sad and cried a lot. In addition to
the grief of losing a son the sense of guilt weighs heavily on
me. It would be easier to bear if he was dead ... his punishment
is also my punishment."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)