OSLO Oct 8 Norway will almost double carbon
taxes on the oil industry in 2013 and raise cash to help
developing nations protect tropical forests as part of measures
to combat climate change, its draft budget showed on Monday.
The carbon tax on the offshore petroleum industry would be
raised by 200 Norwegian crowns ($35.3) per tonne in 2013, it
said.
"This corresponds to an emissions charge of roughly 410
crowns per tonne of carbon dioxide," the government said.
The budget also proposes a 50 crowns per tonne tax on
emissions from the fishing industry.
The government would also create a fund of 10 billion crowns
to promote cuts in greenhouse gases and renewable energy. Use of
fossil fuels is the main source of greenhouse gases from
mankind's activities.
Norway would also raise the amount of cash spent to help
developing nations protect tropical forests, which absorb carbon
dioxide as they grow, to 3 billion crowns in 2013, up about 400
million from 2012.
Norway has been the most generous developed nation in
helping slow deforestation under a U.N. plan.
"The efforts in this area are yielding good results. Norway
has helped achieve considerable reductions in emissions in
Brazil and better forest management in Indonesia, Ethiopia,
Guyana and Tanzania, among others," the Environment Ministry
said in a statement.
Drafted by the Labour-led three-party government, the budget
shows Norway would also allocate 630 million crowns to purchases
of emissions credits in 2013 to help it achieve a goal of
cutting greenhouse gases.
Norway has set a goal of reducing its greenhouse emissions
by 30 percent below 1990 levels by 2020, among the most
ambitious goals in the world. They were 5.6 percent above 1990
levels last year.
($1 = 5.6655 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by John Stonestreet)