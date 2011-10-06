OSLO Oct 6 Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said Norway's 2012 draft budget to be unveiled on Thursday will be tight enough to protect the interests of domestic businesses that fear a surging crown would harm exports.

"An important purpose of this budget is to look after the interests of industrial competitiveness," he told Reuters on Thursday, indicating as he has before that expansive public spending could trigger interest rate hikes and a rising crown.

Johnsen, who spoke when leaving his home, will present the budget to Parliament later in the day.

(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Richard Borsuk)