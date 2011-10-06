(Adds details, quotes, background)

* FinMin says budget will shield competitiveness

* Says budget designed for times of turmoil

* TV2 says budget is within oil spending caps

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Oct 6 Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said Norway's 2012 draft budget to be presented on Thursday would be tight enough to protect the interests of businesses and avoid stoking crown appreciation harmful to exports.

North Sea oil and gas producer Norway runs big surpluses when petroleum wealth is included but deficits excluding oil money, and national budgets are judged by how deeply the government dips into the oil windfall to plug the gap.

Independent TV2 said the budget would be 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.4 billion) smaller than allowed by a rule that caps spending of oil money. No confirmation was available.

"An important purpose of this budget is to look after the interests of industrial competitiveness," Johnsen told Reuters on Thursday, indicating as he has before that expansive public spending could trigger interest rate hikes and a rising crown.

Johnsen, who spoke when leaving his home, will present the budget to Parliament later in the day.

Worries about the effects of a strong crown prompted the central bank last month to warn that it could cut interest rates if the currency appreciates too much.

Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg warned last week of a tight budget, saying that "protests and loud demands" would greet the spending plan when it is released.

But economists hardly expect such a tight-fisted spending plan as advertised.

Johnsen said the budget was designed to take into account the high degree of uncertainty in the international economy.

"This is a budget that has come at a time of great turmoil and uncertainty in Europe, so it is clear that that affects the budget," he said.

"This is a balanced and good budget that I believe well suits the situation we are now in," he said.

Despite the international turmoil, export-dependent Norway's non-oil gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in the second quarter, slightly faster than expected.

Centre Party leader Liv Signe Navarsete told TV2 that the government aimed to "keep the crown currency and interest rates low."

Socialist Left leader Kristin Halvorsen, a former finance minister, also said the government would limit spending.

"We're holding back spending more than we've done in a while, out of concern for exporting industries," she said.

($1 = 5.896 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Richard Borsuk)