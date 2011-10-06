* Budget raises non-oil deficit, proportion of oil wealth spent

* Stops 2.4 bln crowns short of cap on oil fund spending

* Economists say budget slightly expansive

* Shows concerns over growth, but also need to cap crown gains (Adds details, quotes; updates crown exchange rate)

By Joachim Dagenborg and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Oct 6 Norway presented a 2012 draft budget on Thursday that raised the portion of its oil wealth it spends to support the rest of the economy but stopped 2.4 billion crowns ($407 million) short of a cap on what it can use.

The budget, with an overall 346 billion crown surplus including oil revenue, reflected the government's concerns that global economic turmoil could hit the Norwegian economy and that public spending should not drive up inflation, interest rates and the crown currency.

The government said it would have a neutral effect on the economy, but economists said it was slightly expansionary.

"The budget for 2012 is in a way a normal budget in a normal situation in Norway (but) in an abnormal time surrounding Norway," Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen told a news conference.

"This budget will not increase pressure on interest rates nor on the crown exchange rate," he said.

The draft presented to parliament set the structural non-oil deficit at 122.2 billion crowns, equal to 5.6 percent of non-oil GDP, up from an estimated 5.3 percent this year.

"The rise in the structural budget deficit means fiscal policy is expansionary by 0.3 percent of mainland (non-oil) GDP according to the standard definition," Nordea analyst Erik Bruce said in a note to clients.

"The budget is slightly more expansionary than (the central bank) had forecast, but we are not talking about significant effects on the economy and interest rates," Bruce said.

By political consensus the government is allowed to spend up to 4 percent of the value of a more than $500 billion sovereign wealth "oil fund" to plug the deficit.

The planned structural non-oil deficit corresponded to 3.9 percent of the fund. That is up from 2011 spending seen at 3.5 percent, against an earlier forecast of 3.7 percent.

The Social Democrat-led government let spending of oil cash exceed the 4 percent limit in 2009 and 2010 to mitigate the effects of the global recession on the Norwegian economy.

"If the situation changes, we can turn around quickly," Johnsen said, pointing to the action the government took at the end of 2008 to hold a hand under the economy in 2009.

Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg had warned last week of a tight budget that would prompt "protests and loud demands."

"This is not as tight as Stoltenberg would have had it beforehand," said First Securities economist Bjoern Roger Wilhelmsen. "But while many countries must cut back severely, we are increasing (oil) spending by nearly 10 billion, so that is not a tight budget -- on the contrary."

Spending of North Sea oil cash would grow in 2012 by 9.9 billion crowns from this year, the budget proposal showed.

"It is not a dramatic change," Wilhelmsen said. "All in all, I do not think this will have a big effect on interest rates and the currency."

The crown, supported by Norway's solid fundamentals and investors using it as a safe haven from the euro zone's debt woes, strengthened through 7.8 to the euro <EURNOK)> before returning to around 7.82 at 1209 GMT.

RATE DEBATE

The government's worries over growth are countered by concerns that raising public spending will fuel inflation -- currently below 1 percent -- and make it harder for the central bank to keep interest rates low to help growth and limit crown gains which would hurt exporters.

The government cut its forecast for non-oil gross domestic product growth this year to 2.8 percent from a prediction of 3.2 percent given in May, and cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.

"The Norwegian economy is performing well, with low unemployment and growth in the mainland economy along the long term trend," the finance ministry said, adding that activity would be about on par with the historical average in 2012.

Norway's central bank, however, has backed off from threatening to raise interest rates this year, citing a weaker global economy. The bank's governor has said rates could even be cut if the crown strengthened too much.

Johnsen argues that keeping a lid on public spending will help the bank keep rates low and he said the budget was tight enough to protect the interests of businesses and exporters.

"An important purpose of this budget is to look after the interests of industrial competitiveness," Johnsen told Reuters. "This is a budget that has come at a time of great turmoil and uncertainty in Europe, so...that affects the budget," he said.

Despite growing world turmoil, export-dependent Norway's non-oil gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in the second quarter, slightly faster than expected.

($1 = 5.896 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik and Walter Gibbs; Writing by John Acher; editing by Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)