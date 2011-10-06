* Budget raises non-oil deficit, proportion of oil wealth
By Joachim Dagenborg and Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Oct 6 Norway presented a 2012 draft budget
on Thursday that raised the portion of its oil wealth it spends
to support the rest of the economy but stopped 2.4 billion
crowns ($407 million) short of a cap on what it can use.
The budget, with an overall 346 billion crown surplus
including oil revenue, reflected the government's
concerns that global economic turmoil could
hit the Norwegian economy and that
public spending should not drive
up inflation, interest rates and the crown
currency.
The government said it would have a neutral effect on the
economy, but economists said it was slightly expansionary.
"The budget for 2012 is in a way a normal
budget in a normal situation in Norway (but) in an abnormal time
surrounding Norway," Finance Minister Sigbjoern
Johnsen told a news conference.
"This budget will not increase pressure on interest
rates nor on the crown exchange rate," he said.
The draft presented to parliament set the structural non-oil
deficit at 122.2 billion crowns, equal to 5.6 percent of non-oil
GDP, up from an estimated 5.3 percent this year.
"The rise in the structural budget deficit means fiscal
policy is expansionary by 0.3 percent of mainland (non-oil) GDP
according to the standard definition," Nordea analyst Erik Bruce
said in a note to clients.
"The budget is slightly more expansionary than (the central
bank) had forecast, but we are not talking about significant
effects on the economy and interest rates," Bruce said.
By political consensus the government is allowed to spend up
to 4 percent of the value of a more than $500 billion sovereign
wealth "oil fund" to plug the deficit.
The planned structural non-oil deficit corresponded to 3.9
percent of the fund. That is up from 2011 spending seen at 3.5
percent, against an earlier forecast of 3.7 percent.
The Social Democrat-led government let spending of oil cash
exceed the 4 percent limit in 2009 and 2010 to mitigate the
effects of the global recession on the Norwegian economy.
"If the situation changes, we can turn around quickly,"
Johnsen said, pointing to the action the government took at the
end of 2008 to hold a hand under the economy in 2009.
Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg had warned last week of a
tight budget that would prompt
"protests and loud demands."
"This is not as tight as Stoltenberg would have had it
beforehand," said First Securities economist Bjoern Roger
Wilhelmsen. "But while many countries must cut back severely, we
are increasing (oil) spending by nearly 10 billion, so that is
not a tight budget -- on the contrary."
Spending of North Sea oil cash would grow in 2012 by 9.9
billion crowns from this year, the budget proposal showed.
"It is not a dramatic change," Wilhelmsen said. "All in all,
I do not think this will have a big effect on interest rates and
the currency."
The crown, supported by Norway's solid fundamentals and
investors using it as a safe haven from the euro zone's debt
woes, strengthened through 7.8 to the euro
around 7.82 at 1209 GMT.
RATE DEBATE
The government's worries over growth are countered by
concerns that raising public spending will fuel inflation --
currently below 1 percent -- and make it harder for the central
bank to keep interest rates low to help growth and limit crown
gains which would hurt exporters.
The government cut its forecast for non-oil gross domestic
product growth this year to 2.8 percent from a prediction of 3.2
percent given in May, and cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to
3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.
"The Norwegian economy is performing well, with low
unemployment and growth in the mainland economy along the long
term trend," the finance ministry said, adding that activity
would be about on par with the historical average in 2012.
Norway's central bank, however, has backed off from
threatening to raise interest rates this year, citing a weaker
global economy. The bank's governor has said rates could even be
cut if the crown strengthened too much.
Johnsen argues that keeping a lid on public spending will
help the bank keep rates low and he said the budget was tight
enough to protect the interests of businesses and exporters.
"An important purpose of this budget is to look after the
interests of industrial competitiveness," Johnsen told Reuters.
"This is a budget that has come at a time of great turmoil and
uncertainty in Europe, so...that affects the budget," he said.
Despite growing world turmoil, export-dependent Norway's
non-oil gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in the second
quarter, slightly faster than expected.
