* Currency strength an "important consideration" -minister
* Sees good prospects for domestic economy
(Adds quotes by finance minister)
By Gwladys Fouche
JEVNAKER, Norway, March 11 Norway is
likely to slash the ratio of oil revenue it uses in the 2013
budget, its finance minister said on Sunday, as prospects for
the Norwegian economy outshine Europe's and the country's
currency reaches multi-year highs against the euro.
Oil-rich Norway, largely sheltered from the global economic
crisis, has a spending rule that recommends limiting oil-revenue
spending in most years to 4 percent of the value of its
$604-billion sovereign wealth fund.
"In 2013, if little happens ... we will use significantly
less than 4 percent from the oil fund," Sigbjoern Johnsen told
reporters ahead of government budget negotiations for next year.
"It is important that we hold back on the use of oil money
because prospects for the Norwegian economy are good."
Cutting the ratio of oil money Norway spends does not
necessarily mean it will spend less oil money in absolute terms,
however, as the size of the fund may grow.
Johnsen said the precise figure would be given in October.
"What we can do from the Norwegian government side is to ...
use significantly less than 4 percent of the oil money ... And
it looks like we will do that in 2012 and 2013."
The relative strength of the Norwegian crown against the
euro, which makes larges swathes of the country's industry less
competitive than foreign manufacturers, was also a significant
factor in the setting of next year's state budget, he added.
"We have seen a strengthening of the crown over a long time.
It is an important consideration when we set the parameters for
the budget in 2013."
Norway's safe-haven crown currency hit a nine-year high
against the euro on Monday, helped by a strong economy, high oil
prices and the low risk of central bank intervention.
Johnsen repeated the growth of Norway's mainland economy,
which excludes activity from the energy and shipping sectors,
would be somewhat lower than the 3.1 percent the government had
anticipated, due to lower expected growth in the rest of Europe.
An updated estimate for growth will be given in the revised
budget in May, he said.
(Editing by David Hulmes)