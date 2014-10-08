* Will use 3 pct of wealth fund in 2015 vs 2.8 pct this year

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Oct 8 Norway cut its growth forecast on Wednesday, citing lower oil prices and investments, and said it may lift a cap on how much of the country's $850 billion sovereign wealth fund it can spend each year.

In its first budget since taking power last year, the centre-right government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it will spend 3 percent of the fund's value in 2015, up from 2.8 percent in 2014, using the money to pay for tax cuts.

That is still below the 4 percent cap on spending from the fund, into which revenues from oil, Norway's biggest industry, are routed. But Finance Minister Siv Jensen said she was appointing a commission to examine whether the rule, for long a sacred cow of fiscal policy, needs to be changed.

"The market values of stocks, bonds, and foreign exchange can be highly volatile, due to the nature of financial markets, and they may not fluctuate in sync with Norway's business cycles," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The planned 8.6 billion crowns ($1.33 billion) of cuts to income and wealth taxes will increase the structural budget deficit, seen when oil revenues are excluded.

Including oil revenues, the budget - which is based on an oil price of $100 a barrel, well above current levels - foresees a surplus of 11.7 percent of gross domestic product next year, up from 11.6 percent this year.

Although triple-A rated Norway's economy grew faster than any euro zone member in the second quarter, a 10 percent fall in oil sector investments in 2015 and sharply lower oil prices are expected to weigh on growth.

The government said on Wednesday it saw mainland growth excluding the volatile oil and shipping sectors at 2 percent in 2015, less than the 2.2 percent it had forecast in May.

HEALTHY

Norway remains among the healthiest economies in Europe, however, with unemployment of just over 3 percent - less than a third of the level in the euro zone - and manufacturing output close to record highs. At $95,000 per head, its nominal GDP is one of the highest in the world.

"There were no big surprises, and it should not affect interest rates," said Stein Bruun, chief economist at SEB.

The crown weakened as the budget was released, falling to 8.1983 per euro at 0905 GMT from a high of 8.1730 earlier in the session.

One potential risk to the budget is that oil prices next year will fall short of the $100 assumed, given recent sharp falls that left a barrel of Brent crude trading at $91 at 0912 GMT on Wednesday.

"The forecasted oil price is a bit on the high side and that of course could change something for the government's spending next year," Danske Bank Markets chief economist Frank Jullum said.

Another risk is that, as the government rules in a minority, the budget will be contested by parliamentary partners the Christian Democrats - who said prior to the budget they would not welcome tax cuts - and the Liberals. Its broad parameters are nevertheless expected to remain.

"The way it stands, this budget will not be passed by parliament," Hans Olav Syversen, the finance spokesman for the Christian Democrats, told Reuters.

"Tax cuts will be a key topic of the negotiations, and not least the way they're structured. First and foremost the cuts in the wealth tax must be considered against other budget items.

"I think the finance minister is fully aware that they have a minority government and that they must make some room for manoeuvre to get this through," he added.

His Liberal counterpart echoed that view.

"This is a budget that is far from what we can vote for," Liberals finance spokesman Terje Breivik told Reuters, adding that he is not against tax cuts but wants taxes to be organised differently. "Clearly these will be tough negotiations." (1 US dollar = 6.4736 Norwegian krone) (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik, Gwladys Fouche, Balazs Koranyi, Camilla Knudsen, Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Catherine Evans)