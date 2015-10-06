(Adds second media report, detail of tax cuts, background)

OSLO Oct 6 Norway's minority government will propose to cut corporate and personal taxes and boost spending from the country's oil fund in its 2016 budget, public broadcaster NRK and tabloid VG reported on Tuesday.

The budget, due to be presented to parliament on Wednesday, will require the backing of two small centrist parties to pass a vote expected to be held next month.

It will aim to help ease the downturn in the Norwegian economy, which has been hit by a more than 50 percent drop in crude prices since mid-2014.

VG reported the government is proposing tax cuts of nearly 10 billion crowns. The corporate tax rate would be cut to 25 percent from 27 percent and the basic rate of personal income tax would also be reduced, it added.

NRK reported that the corporate tax rate would be cut further in coming years, to 22 percent in 2018.

The news organisations quoted unnamed sources as saying Norway would spend 193 billion crowns ($23.33 billion) from its oil fund in 2016, an increase from 168.8 billion crowns in 2015.

Known as the structural non-oil deficit, the amount corresponds to 2.8 percent of the expected size of the country's sovereign wealth fund, they reported.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, or oil fund, is the world's largest with $845 billion of assets built up from petroleum revenues over a period of almost 20 years.

Under a fiscal spending rule governing the fund's use, governments can spend an average of four percent of the fund per year. Spending too much risks stoking inflation and strengthening the crown currency however, and as a result governments have for years spent less than the allowed amount.

The percentage of the fund that is spent is calculated on the basis of the fund's expected size at the start of 2016, which may deviate from the current value.

($1 = 8.2734 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Tom Heneghan)