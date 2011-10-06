OSLO Oct 6 Norway's 2012 draft budget will keep expenditure 2.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($407 million) below a cap on spending of oil money, budget documents obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

North Sea oil and gas producer Norway runs big surpluses when petroleum wealth is included but deficits excluding oil money, and budgets are judged by how heavily the government draws on the oil windfall to plug the gap.

The budget to be presented to parliament later on Thursday will show a structural non-oil deficit of 122.2 billion crowns, the documents showed.

The government is allowed to spend up to 4 percent of the value a huge sovereign wealth "oil fund" to plug the deficit.

The proposed structural non-oil deficit corresponds to 3.9 percent of the oil fund, the documents showed, compared to 2011 spending now seen at 3.5 percent against the government's earlier projection of 3.7 percent.

Real underlying spending growth in 2012 was estimated at 2.1 percent, the budget documents showed.

($1 = 5.896 Norwegian crowns (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Terje Solsvik)