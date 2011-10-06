OSLO Oct 6 Norway's draft 2012 budget envisages spending some 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.36 billion) less in oil revenues than the country's spending guideline implies, according to broadcaster TV2.

The guideline calls for Norwegian governments to use no more than four percent of the value of Norway's sovereign wealth "oil fund" in a normal year. ($1 = 5.896 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)