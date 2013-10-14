OSLO Oct 14 Norway plans to spend 135 billion crowns ($22.52 billion) of its oil fund in 2014, 54 billion crowns below the government's spending limit, public broadcaster NRK said on Monday.

The budget bill, due to be presented later on Monday, has been prepared by the Labour-led government, which lost elections in September and will leave office later this week.

Erna Solberg's Conservative-led coalition will likely make some amendments to the proposal but their room to manoeuvre will be limited and she will need to wait a year before she can tailor the budget to mirror the government's policies.

($1 = 5.9957 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Balazs Koranyi)