OSLO Dec 2 Norway lowered its estimate
for its 2011 structural non-oil budget deficit due to
higher-than-expected revenues, and sharply raised its forecast
for the surplus in the Government Pension Funds, including the
oil fund.
It now forecasts the 2011 structural non-oil deficit, the
key measure watched by markets, at 99 billion crowns ($17.10
billion), 9.8 billion crowns below its forecast in October and
down from 128.1 billion forecasted a year ago.
Norway generates a large budget surplus each year once
revenues from its massive oil industry are factored in.
($1 = 5.7880 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)