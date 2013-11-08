BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
OSLO Nov 8 Norway is raising the target for its structural non-oil budget deficit to 139 billion crowns ($23.04 billion) from 135 billion crowns, a source with direct knowledge of the budget said on Friday.
Norway's new centre-right government will unveil its revised 2014 budget at 0900 GMT. The original bill was submitted by the outgoing centre-left government in October and the new government has spent its first month in office revising the figures.
With oil revenue included, Norway runs huge budget surpluses and stashes the surplus revenue in an $800 billion sovereign wealth fund. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.