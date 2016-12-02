OSLO Dec 2 Norway's minority right-wing
government made new proposals in a bid to resolve deadlocked
negotiations for a 2017 fiscal budget on Friday, but the
prospects of a deal remain slim, the leader of a small centrist
party said.
"We've received input that will lead to further meetings.
There is still a greater probability that there won't be a
solution," Christian Democrats leader Knut Arild Hareide told
reporters.
The government of the Conservatives and the Progress Party
must obtain support from either the Christian Democrats or the
Liberal Party by Dec. 5 to win a majority in parliament for a
spending plan, or otherwise risk having to step down.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Stine Jacobsen)