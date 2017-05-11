OSLO May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected, news agency NTB reported on Thursday.

In its revised 2017 fiscal budget, due to be released at 0845 GMT, the government will cut the spending of money from the fund by 4.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($547 million), NTB added.

The original budget, presented last October, called for spending of 225.6 billion crowns from the fund.

($1 = 8.5954 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Camilla Knudsen)