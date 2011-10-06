OSLO Oct 6 Norway projected in its 2012 draft budget that oil and gas output would fall to 226 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent in 2012 from 229 million cubic metres seen in 2011.

It said investments in Norway's vast offshore sector would reach a record high of 172 billion Norwegian crowns ($29.2 billion) in 2012, up from 152 billion crowns in 2011, repeating figures earlier published by the Norwegian statistics bureau.

"The investment volume in the oil and gas sector will grow by 12.5 percent this year and 11 percent next year," said the finance ministry in the draft budget.

Non-OPEC Norway is the world's No. 8 oil exporter and western Europe's biggest gas exporter.

Its oil production has been declining as North Sea oilfields mature, but its output of natural gas has been on the rise in recent years. ($1 = 5.896 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)