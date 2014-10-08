OSLO Oct 8 The development of Norwegian oilfields Goliat, Knarr and Brynhild will cost more than previously expected, the Norwegian oil and energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Goliat will now cost 46.7 billion crowns ($7.21 billion), more than the 45 billion crowns its operator Eni of Italy had said in May, and 7.4 billion crowns more than was expected last year.

Brynhild, operated by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum, will cost 6.9 billion crowns to develop, 1.9 billion crowns more than expected last year.

BG's Knarr is now estimated to cost 16.2 billion crowns, 4 billion crowns more than expected last year.

(1 US dollar = 6.4748 Norwegian kroner)