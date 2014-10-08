OSLO Oct 8 The development of Norwegian
oilfields Goliat, Knarr and Brynhild will cost more than
previously expected, the Norwegian oil and energy ministry said
on Wednesday.
Goliat will now cost 46.7 billion crowns ($7.21 billion),
more than the 45 billion crowns its operator Eni of
Italy had said in May, and 7.4 billion crowns more than was
expected last year.
Brynhild, operated by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum,
will cost 6.9 billion crowns to develop, 1.9 billion crowns more
than expected last year.
BG's Knarr is now estimated to cost 16.2 billion
crowns, 4 billion crowns more than expected last year.
(1 US dollar = 6.4748 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)