OSLO Oct 6 Norway's 2012 draft budget has a total surplus, including oil income, of 346 billion Norwegian crowns ($58.7 billion), budget documents obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

North Sea oil and gas producer Norway runs big surpluses when petroleum wealth is included but deficits excluding oil money, and budgets are judged by how heavily the government draws on the oil windfall to plug the gap.

Without oil money, the 2012 structural deficit would be 122.2 billion crowns, the documents showed.

That is 2.4 billion crowns less than allowed by a rule that caps spending of oil money. ($1 = 5.896 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Terje Solsvik)