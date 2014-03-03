BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
OSLO, March 3 Norway's finance ministry received five applications to fill the post of central bank deputy governor and Jon Nicolaisen, the central bank's executive director and its former chief economist is among the applicants, it said on Monday.
Other applicants to replace Jan Qvigstad, who steps down at the end of the month, include Marianne Berge, Sherin Francis, Thorbjoern Johan Gaarder and Chair Yemlahi. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share