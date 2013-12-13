OSLO Dec 13 Norway's Finance ministry said on Friday it has appointed three new members to the central bank's executive board, which sets interest rates in the Nordic country and oversees the world's richest sovereign wealth fund.

The ministry said in a statement it appointed professor Karen Helene Ulltveit-Moe, self-employed Hilde Myrberg and professor Kjetil Storesletten to the executive board.

All members are appointed for the three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2014.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)