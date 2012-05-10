UPDATE 1-Egypt's parliament approves cabinet reshuffle
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.
OSLO May 10 Norway's central bank expects its key rate to remain unchanged until the spring of 2013, Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad told a news conference on Thursday.
Qvigstad said no new information has come out since the bank's rate meeting which would change its projected interest rate path. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.
* Said on Monday it acquired a portfolio of sixteen properties after a public tender
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021