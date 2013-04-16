OSLO, April 16 Low inflation in Norway, taken on its own, indicates that rates should be set even lower, the governor of the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

"Inflation, taken on its own, suggests that rates should be set even lower. But this consideration has to be weighed with other factors," Oeystein Olsen told a trade union conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen; editing by Balazs Koranyi)