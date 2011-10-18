OSLO Oct 18 Norwegian banks expect somewhat lower corporate credit demand ahead while they think demand for household lending will remain unchanged, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Tuesday.

"Looking ahead, banks expect approximately unchanged household credit demand and somewhat lower corporate credit demand," Norges Bank said in a statement.

It said that household credit demand increased somewhat in the third quarter and that banks in Norway kept credit standards unchanged for households while tightening them somewhat for enterprises.

Lending margins on household loans fell further, but rose somewhat on corporate loans in the third quarter, the central bank said.

"Banks expect somewhat tighter credit standards for households and enterprises in (the fourth quarter)," the central bank said.

It added: "Looking ahead, banks expect lending margins on both household and corporate loans to rise somewhat." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)