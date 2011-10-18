OSLO Oct 18 Norwegian banks expect somewhat
lower corporate credit demand ahead while they think demand for
household lending will remain unchanged, according to a
quarterly central bank lending survey published on Tuesday.
"Looking ahead, banks expect approximately unchanged
household credit demand and somewhat lower corporate credit
demand," Norges Bank said in a statement.
It said that household credit demand increased somewhat in
the third quarter and that banks in Norway kept credit standards
unchanged for households while tightening them somewhat for
enterprises.
Lending margins on household loans fell further, but rose
somewhat on corporate loans in the third quarter, the central
bank said.
"Banks expect somewhat tighter credit standards for
households and enterprises in (the fourth quarter)," the central
bank said.
It added: "Looking ahead, banks expect lending margins on
both household and corporate loans to rise somewhat."
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)