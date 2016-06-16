OSLO, June 16 The Norwegian central bank is prepared to handle any market volatility triggered by the result of a vote in Britain to leave the European Union, the Norwegian central bank governor told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are prepared for, were one outcome or another to result in volatility in the financial markets that increase the spreads, the risk premiums or in the worst case, were the credit channels to dry up - and we are far from the situation in 2008, we hope ... But should there be tendencies of that kind, so we, as the central bank, are always aware and prepared for this type of situation," Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on the margins of a monetary policy seminar. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)