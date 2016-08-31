KRISTIANSAND, Norway Aug 31 The recent surge in Norwegian consumer prices took the central bank by surprise, but inflation will probably ease once the effects of a weak crown currency end, deputy central bank Governor Jon Nicolaisen said on Wednesday.

"We've been surprised during the last two months, and particularly in July when prices grew a lot more than we had predicted," he said in a speech in southern Norway.

"When the crown weakens it affects import prices, so we believe it's temporary. When the effects of the crown's weakness end, inflation will come down again," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)