OSLO Jan 5 Norway's crown currency has been
somewhat weaker than the central bank had expected following its
latest announcement on interest rates in mid-December, Governor
Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.
"Compared to our forecasts the crown has been a bit weaker,"
Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference.
"For a while the oil price was rising without having an
impact on the crown, so yes, it's so far been a bit weaker than
expected," he added.
Olsen also said the 12.8 percent year-on-year rise in
housing prices in December was somewhat higher than the central
bank anticipated.
