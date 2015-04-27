RPT-China may scrap divisive dam in Myanmar to advance other interests-sources
* Myanmar likely liable for China compensation if Myitsone shelved
Norway's central bank shares the concerns expressed by the country's financial regulator about the sustainability of household debt and housing prices in Norway, the Norges Bank governor said on Monday.
"We also express the same concerns," Governor Oeystein Olsen told reporters after a speech at the London School of Economics. "They have the different tasks, namely the micro-supervision of banks. Their way of expression is different."
Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority said last week the continued rise in the country's household debts may eventually lead to an economic setback and financial instability, adding that banks should retain the bulk of their profits to boost their balance sheets.
Olsen added a recent rise in the crown and a rebound in oil prices would be taken into consideration when the Norges Bank decides on interest rates next month.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Anirban Nag)
* Myanmar likely liable for China compensation if Myitsone shelved
WASHINGTON, April 5 A coalition of 17 U.S. states filed a legal challenge on Wednesday against efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to roll back climate change regulations, deepening a political rift over his emerging energy policies.
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, April 6 Thousands of people at the top of New Zealand's North Island were told to evacuate on Thursday while an Australian town is forecast to be underwater later in the day as the tail end of Cyclone Debbie continues to cause major flooding.