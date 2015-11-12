* Says banks are better prepared to handle losses
OSLO, Nov 12 The weakening of the Norwegian
economy due to the crash in crude prices may lead to bank losses
in the next few years, the central bank said in its financial
stability report on Thursday.
The price of oil, the country's main export, has
dropped by around 60 percent since mid-2014 causing a slowdown
in what has been one of the best-performing economies in Europe.
"The fall in oil prices has weakened the growth outlook and
has heightened uncertainty regarding further developments in the
Norwegian economy," said the report, which also said that banks
were better prepared to handle potential losses.
"This has increased the probability that a rise in risk
premiums on bank funding or a shift in sentiment in the real
estate market could trigger a downturn and lead to bank losses
in the next few years."
The bank said debt burdens were high and that household debt
is still growing more rapidly than incomes.
"With high levels of debt, households faced with a drop in
income, an increase in interest rates or a fall in house prices
may tighten consumption considerably," it said.
The report also said that local banks' reliance on
short-term funding in foreign currencies funding made them
vulnerable to financial market turbulence.
NO TIGHTENING OF RULES
The central bank recommended that the current transitional
rules based on Basel I floor regulations should be replaced with
a higher leverage ratio requirement to increase banks'
resilience to losses.
This does not mean a tightening of current rules, it said,
but would be an alternative to the current system.
The bank suggested that systemically important banks should
be subject to higher requirements than others and that the total
requirement must be high enough to ensure that banks at minimum
maintain their current leverage ratio level of about 6 percent.
On Tuesday, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority
said Norwegian banks must continue to set aside large parts of
their profit to build capital as protection against future loan
losses and that the banks should only pay moderate dividends.
In October, top Norwegian bank DNB said strict
capital requirements meant it would take longer than previously
thought to raise its dividend..
Norway's biggest banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske
Bank and Handelsbanken.
