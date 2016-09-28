BERGEN, Norway, Sept 28 The Norwegian central bank continues to aim for currency weakness despite slightly lifting its interest rate outlook last week, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is not to be steering the crown, but of supporting currency weakness," Olsen told a business conference.

"We have room for manoeuvre in monetary policy," he said, adding that the outlook for inflation remains benign and that this gives the central bank an ability to pursue countercyclical policies.

On Sept. 22 the central bank kept its key rate at a record-low 0.50 percent, abandoning an earlier plan to cut it to just 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)