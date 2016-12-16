OSLO Dec 16 Norway's central bank did not aim
to influence currency markets in a particular way when it
announced its latest interest rate decision, and is generally
pleased with the outcome, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on
Friday.
Norges Bank on Thursday kept its key policy rate unchanged
at a record low 0.5 percent and said it would probably stay
around this level for the next few years, but added it saw a
slightly higher probability of a cut than of an increase.
The crown currency initially strengthened by about a half
percent against the euro following the news, but later reversed
course to trade slightly weaker than it had done ahead of the
announcement.
"We did not aim to do something that would impact the
currency market, and there were no large gyrations, so in that
sense we're satisfied so far," Olsen told Reuters on the
sidelines of a business conference.
"We don't have a firm opinion of what the right level is."
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)