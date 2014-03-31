(Adds analyst, details, background)
OSLO, March 31 Norway's central bank will not
purchase any foreign currency for the country's sovereign wealth
fund in April and does not expect to do so in the near future,
it said on Monday.
The central bank, which manages the world's largest
sovereign wealth fund, the Government Pension Fund Global
(GPFG), frequently converts surplus tax revenues into foreign
currency to buy stocks, bonds and real estate.
"Norges Bank's estimates as of March 2014 indicate that
there will probably be no need to purchase foreign exchange in
the market in the coming months," the bank said in a statement
on its website.
The bank has made no currency purchases since the end of
October, and said it might even have to sell forex in time.
"Somewhat further out, the government's foreign currency
revenues ... may exceed the transfers to the GPFG. In that case,
the surplus foreign exchange will have to be sold in the
market," it said in the statement.
Norges Bank said smaller transfers to the oil fund as
petroleum revenues have fallen in recent years meant the need to
buy foreign currency had decreased. More petroleum revenues have
also been spent each year via the central government budget.
The oil fund invests Norway's saved up wealth from oil and
gas production for future generations. The Nordic country is the
world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's
leading gas exporter.
Erica Blomgren, chief strategist at SEB Norway, said the
bank's statement increased the chance that Norges Bank will not
make foreign exchange purchases in 2014, a positive for the
crown currency.
"There is a real possibility that the bank has to buy crowns
towards the end of the year, but... I don't think the size will
be big enough to affect the currency significantly," she said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by
Catherine Evans)