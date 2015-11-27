* Economics professor Egil Matsen named to supervise fund

* Central bank appointees increased from 2 to 3 (Adds quotes from Matsen)

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Nov 27 The Norwegian government appointed a new central bank official on Friday to supervise its sovereign wealth fund, boosting the monetary authority's role as it looks to help the fund adapt to an increasingly complex investment climate.

The new post, which expands the bank's executive management to three from two, is being filled by economics professor Egil Matsen.

The $853 billion rainy-day fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, manages the proceeds of Norway's oil industry for future generations.

It grew significantly in value up until last year as oil prices rose sharply and has seen its wealth management operation expand steadily as a result.

Matsen, a part-time director of the central bank since 2012, will get the rank of second deputy governor at the bank. He expects to take up his supervisory role at the fund in mid-January

"I will spend much of my time on the management of the fund, and work on that as part of the central bank's leadership," Matsen, 46, told Reuters.

"I will contribute to making the sure the fund continues to operate in the best possible way," he said, declining to be more specific about what his day-to-day tasks will be.

As second deputy governor of the central bank, Matsen will also continue to vote on interest rate and other decisions.

Established in 1998, the sovereign wealth fund is managed by Yngve Slyngstad. (Editing by Catherine Evans and John Stonestreet)