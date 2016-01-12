OSLO Jan 12 The Norwegian central bank may cut
its key policy interest rate again to help boost the country's
economy, Governor Oeystein Olsen told newspaper Aftenposten in
an interview on Tuesday.
The central bank said in December there was a high
probability it will cut rates at its next policy meeting,
scheduled for March. The rate currently stands at 0.75
percent.
"Our primary task is linked to inflation. The rate has been
cut and can be cut further, and the outlook shows that inflation
will be close to the target in the coming years," Olsen told
Aftenposten.
Norges Bank's key target is to maintain inflation around 2.5
percent over time.
"When this is in place, monetary policy can be a first line
of defence in managing the economic cycle and contribute to
boosting employment and growth," Olsen said, adding that the
central bank expects the economy to start improving in mid-2017.
Oil exporter Norway has been hit by the downturn in crude
prices, which have fallen by around 73 percent since mid-2014.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)