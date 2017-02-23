UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
OSLO Feb 23 Norway's labour unions and organisations representing businesses have reduced their expectations for 2017 wage growth, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
Labour unions on average now predict wages will rise by 2.7 percent next year, down from a forecast of 2.8 percent seen in November, while business lobbyists gave an estimate of 2.3 percent, down from 2.6 percent three months ago.
Individual households have also cut their wage expectations, according to the survey.
Inflation expectations also fell.
The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million