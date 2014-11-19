BERGEN, Norway Nov 19 The weakening of the Norwegian crown currency during the last several months is beneficial in several ways, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech on Wednesday.

"There has undoubtedly been a close correlation between the fall in the oil price and the weakening of the crown that's taken place this autumn, and that may be beneficial in several ways," Olsen told a business conference.

He did not elaborate on the benefits. He also pointed out that the currency had strengthened slightly since hitting a five-year low earlier this month.

The crown fell from 8.09 against the euro in early September to 8.67 on Nov. 5, before rebounding to trade at 8.47 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)