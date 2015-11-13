VESTRE TOTEN, Norway Nov 13 The deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank said on Friday he hoped that zero rates in Norway could be avoided.

Asked whether Norges Bank had used all its means and could cut rates to zero, Jon Nicolaisen told a seminar: "Some countries have negative rates, such as Sweden and Denmark. I hope we avoid it." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)