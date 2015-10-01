OSLO Oct 1 The Norwegian central bank is not
considering so-called unconventional monetary policy tools and
there is only a small probability that it will cut interest
rates to a negative level, Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a
speech on Thursday.
"In recent years, a number of our trading partners have
employed unconventional instruments to achieve a sufficiently
expansionary monetary policy. This is not under consideration in
Norway," Olsen said.
"We still have room for manoeuvre in economic policy. Based
on our current assessment of the outlook for the Norwegian
economy, there is little likelihood of a negative key policy
rate in Norway," he added.
Norges Bank last week cut its key policy interest rate to a
record low 0.75 percent and said it may cut further in the next
12 months..
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)