OSLO Nov 27 The Norwegian government has appointed economics professor Egil Matsen to a newly created position of central bank second deputy governor, it said on Friday.

Matsen has been a director on the board of the central bank since 2012. In his new job, he will have a special responsibility for supervising the country's sovereign wealth fund, which is managed by the bank. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)