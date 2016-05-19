OSLO May 19 Norway's central bank reiterated on Thursday that it still has room to change interest rates, and that in the case of further shocks to the economy it could set negative rates.

In March the central bank cut its key rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.5 percent.

"There is still room for manoeuvre in monetary policy. However, in an economy undergoing restructuring, monetary policy cannot fully counteract the effects on output and employment," Governor Oeystein Olsen told a parliamentary hearing.

"Should the Norwegian economy be exposed to new major shocks, the possibility cannot be excluded that the key policy rate in Norway may also turn negative," he added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)