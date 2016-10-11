TRONDHEIM, Norway Oct 11 The Norwegian central
bank will most likely keep interest rates on hold in the time
ahead, deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen told a business conference
on Tuesday, echoing recent remarks by the bank's executive
board.
"Our current assessment of the outlook suggests that the key
policy rate will most likely remain at today's level in the
period ahead," he said in prepared remarks.
Norges Bank on Sept. 22 kept its policy rate at 0.50 percent
and said it could remain at this level for several years. Still,
it kept the door ajar for a cut next year, but said the
probability of a rate reduction was no more than 40 percent.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)