UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
OSLO, March 22 Norway's economic growth is picking up after hitting a seven-year low in 2016, while interest rates are expected to be on hold for the time to come, deputy central bank chief Jon Nicolaisen said in a speech on Wednesday.
"The economy has turned the corner," Nicolaisen said in prepared remarks.
The central bank on March 16 kept its key policy interest rate on hold and said it was likely to stay close to 0.5 percent in the coming years, while adding a rate cut was still seen as more likely than an increase. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall