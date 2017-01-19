(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO Jan 19 Norwegian banks will tighten credit standards for households in the first quarter of 2017 after recent regulatory changes were introduced to rein in housing prices, a survey by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Credit demand from Norwegian households edged up in the fourth quarter of 2016 and rose by more than had been expected, Norges Bank said.

Credit demand from companies was unchanged in the fourth quarter.

The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)