OSLO Jan 19 Norwegian banks will tighten credit
standards for households in the first quarter of 2017 after
recent regulatory changes were introduced to rein in housing
prices, a survey by the country's central bank showed on
Thursday.
Credit demand from Norwegian households edged up in the
fourth quarter of 2016 and rose by more than had been expected,
Norges Bank said.
Credit demand from companies was unchanged in the fourth
quarter.
The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in
Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske
Bank and Handelsbanken.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)